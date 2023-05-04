We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up
MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 271.43% but declining 82.3% year over year.
Revenues of $794 million miss the consensus mark by 0.12% and increased 7% year over year.
Products revenues (89.7% of total revenues) were $712 million, up 9.9% year over year. Services revenues (10.3% of total revenues) decreased 12.8% to $82 million.
Quarterly Update
Revenues from the semiconductor market (38.9% of total revenues) declined 36.7% year over year to $309 million. Top-line growth was affected by continued supply chain constraints and challenging macroeconomic environment.
Electronics & Packaging revenues (28% of total revenues) were $222 million, higher than $60 million reported in the year-over-year quarter.
Specialty Industrial revenues (33.1% of total revenues) increased 35.6% year over year to $263 million.
Operating Details
In the first quarter, the adjusted gross margin contracted 280 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 42.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 32.7% year over year to $142 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 1060 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.8%.
Research & development and sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, surged 210 bps and 950 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $96 million, down 49.5% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1350 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.1%.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2023, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $880 million compared with $909 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash flow from operations was $37 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth-quarter 2022 figure of $184 million.
Free cash flow was $20 million compared with $130 million reported in the previous quarter.
In the first quarter, the company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or 22 cents per share.
Currently, MKS Instruments has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
MKSI shares have declined 2.6% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's rise of 18.9% year to date.
