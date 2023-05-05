Back to top

Trupanion (TRUP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Trupanion (TRUP - Free Report) reported $256.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of -$0.60 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was -114.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trupanion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other Business: $91.12 million compared to the $87.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription Business: $165.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.
  • Gross Profit- Other Business: $7.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.29 million.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription Business: $19.12 million versus $27.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Trupanion have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

