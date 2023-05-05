Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported revenue of $242.95 million, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.


