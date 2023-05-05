We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BILL Holdings (BILL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $272.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 63.3%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +108.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for BILL Holdings here>>>
- Number of Customers: 197900 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 191429.5.
- Total Payment Volume: $64.70 billion versus $56.98 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Transactions Processed: 21400 thousand compared to the 19946.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $33.10 million versus $27.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total subscription and transaction fees: $239.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $219.64 million.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.