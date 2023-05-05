Back to top

BILL Holdings (BILL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $272.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 63.3%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $246.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +108.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of Customers: 197900 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 191429.5.
  • Total Payment Volume: $64.70 billion versus $56.98 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Transactions Processed: 21400 thousand compared to the 19946.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $33.10 million versus $27.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total subscription and transaction fees: $239.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $219.64 million.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

