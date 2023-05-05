Back to top

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported $501.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -23.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $334.13 million compared to the $338.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $34.20 million versus $33.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities: $0.65 million versus $0.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: -$2.41 million versus $19.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Air Transport Services have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

