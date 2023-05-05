Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) reported $10.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 238.7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising: $2.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other: $285 million versus $248.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content: $2.95 billion versus $3.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution: $5.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.14 billion.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned -18.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

