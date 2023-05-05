Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PBF Energy (PBF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.3 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.76, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.87 billion, representing a surprise of +4.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PBF Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items: $18.35 per barrel versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.65 per barrel.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - East Coast: $18.16 per barrel compared to the $21.7 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Gulf Coast: $19.96 per barrel versus $16.4 per barrel estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - West Coast: $20.7 per barrel compared to the $17.43 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross refining margin, excluding special items - Mid-Continent: $9.49 per barrel compared to the $12.35 per barrel average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - Total: 859.2 KBBL/D compared to the 887.35 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Production - East Coast: 325.2 KBBL/D versus 324.4 KBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Production - Gulf Coast: 169.9 KBBL/D compared to the 178.61 KBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Production - Mid-Continent: 93.5 KBBL/D versus 111.93 KBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $98.50 million versus $91.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenues- Refining: $9.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$78.84 million.
Shares of PBF Energy have returned -22.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

