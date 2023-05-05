Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $772 million, down 32% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +30.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 1207 GWh compared to the 993.23 GWh average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Actual Generation - Energy transition: 270 GWh versus 196.16 GWh estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 1691 GWh versus 1916.3 GWh estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Wind - Asia: 175 GWh versus 187.83 GWh estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Wind- North America: $85 million versus $106.57 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $66 million compared to the $59.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Wind- Asia: $10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Operating Revenue- Wind- Brazil: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $61 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $50.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Revenues- Hydroelectric: $462 million versus $354.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Solar: $88 million compared to the $99.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wind: $143 million versus $168.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

