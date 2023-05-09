Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DISH Network (DISH) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

DISH Network’s (DISH - Free Report) first-quarter 2023 earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.39% and decreased 48.5% year over year.

Revenues declined 8.6% year over year to $3.96 billion and lagged the consensus mark by 2.39%.

Revenues from the United States fell 8.7% year over year to $3.95 billion. Revenues from Canada and Mexico increased 22% to $10.3 million.

Quarterly Details

Pay-TV revenues dipped 6.2% year over year to $2.97 billion. DISH exited the reported quarter with 9.198 million Pay-TV subscribers, down 10.2% year over year.

DISH TV subscribers declined 11.2% year over year to 7.098 million. SLING TV subscribers decreased 6.7% year over year to 2.1 million.

DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

DISH Network Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote

Pay-TV ARPU increased 3.3% year over year to $102.71. The DISH TV churn rate was 1.98% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 1.59%.

In the first quarter, DISH TV’s subscriber-acquisition costs decreased 3% year over year to $1,055.

Wireless revenues were $986.3 million, down 15.4% year over year. Wireless subscribers at the end of the reported quarter were 7.913 million, declining 3.5% year over year.

Wireless ARPU was $36.43, whereas the Wireless churn rate was 4.24% in the reported quarter.

Total costs and expenses decreased 3.9% year over year to $3.63 billion.

Operating income was $323.4 million, down 41.2% year over year.

Pay-TV operating income dipped 10.2% year over year to $675.2 million. Wireless operating loss was $351.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $201.7 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, DISH Network had cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities of $2.54 billion compared with $2.62 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total debt, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $21.46 billion compared with $21.35 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DISH currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

DISH shares have lost 49.3% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 9.9%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) , PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) and International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. International Game Technology sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and both BJ’s Wholesale Club and PlayAGS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 23. BJ shares have gained 13.2% year to date.

PlayAGS is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. AGS shares have risen 4.7% year to date.

International Game Technology is set to announce first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. IGT shares have grown 20.1% year to date.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DISH Network Corporation (DISH) - free report >>

International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary earnings