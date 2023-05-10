Back to top

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.74, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64, the EPS surprise was +3.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India: $44.80 million compared to the $37.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe: $752.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $765.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia: $813.90 million compared to the $733.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

