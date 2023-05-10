Back to top

IGT (IGT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +25.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IGT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Global Lottery: $624 million compared to the $623.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Digital and Betting: $55 million compared to the $62.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
  • Revenue- Global Gaming: $381 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $351 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery: $339 million compared to the $315.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital & Betting: $18 million compared to the $20.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate support expense: -$19 million versus -$12.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Gaming: $111 million versus $95.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of IGT have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

