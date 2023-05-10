Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Perrigo (PRGO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI): $418.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $400.94 million.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA): $763.70 million versus $755.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consumer Self-Care International (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCI): $228.20 million versus $205.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consumer Self-Care Americas (GP)- Proforma/Adjusted (CSCA): $214.70 million compared to the $220.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Perrigo have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

