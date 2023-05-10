Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of May 8, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) is a biotechnology company engaged in developing innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Though Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in many markets including the United States and Europe, a vast majority of the population has already been immunized with an approved mRNA-based vaccine. Apart from COVID vaccine, Novavax is developing standalone vaccines for influenza and RSV. Novavax is also progressing well with the development of its COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine.Apart from influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, Novavax is developing an RSV F vaccine which is currently being evaluated in two separate phase I studies for addressing older adults and pediatric patient population. Novavax is currently looking for an opportunity to bring this vaccine to the market globally via several potential commercial partners.   

Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) is a Zacks #1 Strong Buy that franchises and operates restaurants. The Company's operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings.The stock has been on a mission this year, already up 50% in 2023. The move stemmed from improving margins on deflation of its main product bone-in chicken wings. On top of that, sales growth has been accelerating, which has helped the company beat earnings expectations four quarters in a row. Wingstop recently reported Q1 earnings, with the results impressing inventors enough to take the stock well beyond all-time highs. The impressive quarter has forced analysts to take their numbers and price targets higher. Over the last 7 days, analysts’ estimates have gone up in every time frame.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - free report >>

Wingstop Inc. (WING) - free report >>

Published in

stock-performance