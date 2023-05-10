We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) closed at $37.74, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Sigma Lithium Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sigma Lithium Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.31.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SGML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.