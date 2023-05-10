Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Darling (DAR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 31.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +16.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $157.29 million compared to the $144.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $396.39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $371.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients: $73.18 million versus $60.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA- Corporate: -$21.46 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$15.39 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients: $24.27 million versus $25.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients: $213.07 million compared to the $182.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Darling have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

