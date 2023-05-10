Back to top

Compared to Estimates, IAC (IAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IAC (IAC - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of -$2.06 for the same period compares to -$0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -87.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Angi Inc: $392.41 million versus $402.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Emerging & Other: $154.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
  • Revenue- Search: $152.48 million versus $140.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $387.58 million versus $399.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of IAC have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

