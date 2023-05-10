Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported revenue of $380.98 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.69, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.91, the EPS surprise was +24.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gain (loss) on sales of loans: $32.81 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $47.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%.
  • Servicing income: $21.41 million versus $22.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
  • Interest income: $178.27 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $166.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.
  • Virtual card network revenue: $29.47 million versus $25.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.2% change.
  • Merchant network revenue: $119.01 million compared to the $111.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>

Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise