Compared to Estimates, Angi (ANGI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Angi (ANGI - Free Report) reported $392.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic- Ads and Leads: $293.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $296.65 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Services: $32.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.16 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $29.90 million versus $28.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.50 million compared to the -$3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $362.50 million compared to the $355.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Roofing: $38.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.76 million.
Shares of Angi have returned +17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

