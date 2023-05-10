Back to top

Supernus (SUPN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported $153.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +141.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $34.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.6%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $28.90 million versus $28.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $13.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +161.8%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $26 million versus $28.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $140.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $25.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.59 million.
Shares of Supernus have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

