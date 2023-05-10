Back to top

Axon (AXON) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reported $343.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.8%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $312.07 million, representing a surprise of +9.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +91.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- TASER: $134.28 million compared to the $131.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors: $116.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +51.2%.
  • Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors: $92.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.9%.
  • Net Sales- Software and Sensors: $208.76 million versus $176 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47% change.
  • Gross Margin- Software and Sensors: $120.58 million versus $108.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- TASER: $83.52 million versus $81.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>

Shares of Axon have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

