Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Q1 Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean (
HCCI Quick Quote HCCI - Free Report) reported $193.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.8%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Heritage-Crystal Clean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Sales- Environmental Services [$M]: $87.20 million versus $126.99 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Environmental Services Revenue -Total Revenues from Contracts with Customers: $94.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $126.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. View all Key Company Metrics for Heritage-Crystal Clean here>>>
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
