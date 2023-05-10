Back to top

ProAssurance (PRA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, ProAssurance (PRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $270.88 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -200.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ProAssurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting Expense Ratio: 28.3% versus 29.96% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Loss Ratio: 85.6% versus 76.82% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 113.9% compared to the 106.78% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $239.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $243.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
  • Other income(loss): $0.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -71.9%.
  • Net investment income: $30.31 million compared to the $27.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.
  • Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated subsidiaries: -$1.12 million versus $4.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -114.7% change.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance: $15.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Workers Compensation: $40.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty: $179.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
  • Net Premiums Earned- Lloyd's Syndicate: $4.34 million versus $4.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44% change.
Shares of ProAssurance have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

