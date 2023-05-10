Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Everi Holdings (EVRI) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $200.47 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.43 million, representing a surprise of +5.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +104.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Everi Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $107.37 million versus $104.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
  • Revenue- FinTech: $93.10 million versus $88.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Technology Solutions: $38.76 million versus $36.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Games: $53.72 million compared to the $54.90 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Everi Holdings here>>>

Shares of Everi Holdings have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise