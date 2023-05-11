Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) reported revenue of $441 million, down 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.57, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430.04 million, representing a surprise of +2.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Robinhood Markets, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Transaction-based - Options: $133 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $138.68 million.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based - Equities: $27 million compared to the $27.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based - Cryptocurrencies: $38 million versus $46.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based - Other: $9 million compared to the $3.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $26 million versus $27.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net interest revenues - Securities lending, net: $26 million compared to the $35.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net interest revenues - Margin interest: $53 million compared to the $51.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net interest revenues: $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.23 million.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $207 million versus $215.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

