Compared to Estimates, Jazz (JAZZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $892.81 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.95, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.26, the EPS surprise was -7.28%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Product sales, net: $884.22 million versus $890.37 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
- Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues: $8.59 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +121.2%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio(defibrotide)/defibrotide: $39.08 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $50.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $36.70 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $33.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca (lurbinectedin): $67.18 million compared to the $74.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
- Total revenues- Other: $3.43 million compared to the $1.06 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +264.2% year over year.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $188.91 million versus $193.03 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.
- Total revenues- Oxybate- Xyrem: $178.13 million compared to the $185.19 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $7.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.7%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $85.93 million compared to the $74.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total revenues- Oxybate- Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution: $277.76 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $269.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.3%.
- Total revenues- Total Oxybate: $455.89 million compared to the $453.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
Shares of Jazz have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.