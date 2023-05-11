Back to top

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported revenue of $866.11 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $869.08 million, representing a surprise of -0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales - The Cheesecake Factory - YoY change: 5.7% versus 6.66% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Company-operated full-service restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 210 versus 211.4 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • No of Company Operated Restaurants: 318 compared to the 297.8 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 33 compared to the 33 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant sales - North Italia: 9% versus 9.58% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of company-owned restaurants - Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC): 35 versus 34.67 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Other FRC: $68.64 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenues- Restaurants: $656 million compared to the $655.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- North Italia restaurants: $63.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Revenues- Other: $78.17 million versus $78.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

