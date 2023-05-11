Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 11, 2023

  • Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ((VSH - Free Report) ) surged 16.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.79 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.
  • Coherent Corp.’s ((COHR - Free Report) ) shares fell 5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.58 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
  • Shares of ICL Group Ltd ((ICL - Free Report) ) jumped 6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.23 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s ((FOLD - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 loss of $0.18 per share, wider the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13 per share.

