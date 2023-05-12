Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unity Software Inc. (U) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, U broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

U has rallied 10.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests U could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account U's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on U for more gains in the near future.


