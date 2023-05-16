Back to top

TriCo (TCBK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates (Revised)

For the quarter ended March 2023, TriCo (TCBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.97 million, up 28.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.9 million, representing a surprise of -4.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TriCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 50.29% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.56%.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4.21% versus 4.34% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $13.64 million versus $15.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of TriCo have returned -20.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on May 15, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.) 


