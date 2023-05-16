Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 16, 2023

  • ONEOK Inc.’s ((OKE - Free Report) ) shares plunged 9.1% after the company decided to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. ((MMP - Free Report) ) for $18.8 billion in cash and stocks.
  • Newmont Corp.’s ((NEM - Free Report) ) shares surged 2.5% after the company decided to acquire Australian gold and copper producer Newcrest Mining Ltd.
  • Shares of Western Digital Corp. ((WDC - Free Report) ) 2023 soared 11.3% following news that the company has speeded up merger talks with its Japanese joint venture partner Kioxia Holdings Corp.
  • Shares of Shake Shack Inc. ((SHAK - Free Report) ) appreciated 7.8% following a WSJ report that the activist investor Engaged Capital is planning a proxy fight for three board seats at the company.

