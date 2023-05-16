Back to top

Morgan Stanley (MS) to Raise Headcount in Paris to 500 by 2025

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) has planned to increase staff in Paris by 200 by the end of 2025. With this rise, its total headcount in France will reach 500.

The new Paris-based bankers will mostly be devoted to sales and trading of macro products and stock derivatives.

Notably, macro products refer to the trading of fixed-income and currency-related securities.

After Britain’s exit from the European Union, an increasing number of financial institutions have been moving their key operations to France. Notably, Paris has grown to become a post-Brexit trading hub, replacing London.

Financial firms like JPMorgan Chase (JPM - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) are beefing up their presence in the French capital.

Earlier this month, BofA said that it planned to keep increasing its presence in Paris even after staff numbers rose more than eight-fold in four years.

JPMorgan currently has nearly 900 employees in Paris, including sales people and traders, representing a huge jump from 2019.

The global markets team at Goldman Sachs has more than doubled in the last two years, and the bank sees the numbers increasing further.

Over the past six months, shares of MS have lost 6.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.8%.
 

Currently, Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

