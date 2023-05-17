We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rithm Capital (RITM) Reaches 10-Year Mark, $32B in Assets
Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) announced that the company is celebrating its 10th year as a publicly traded firm. The company was launched in May 2013 and kept evolving to reach its current structure. Over the past decade, its shares fell 43.1%, while the industry declined 31.4% but the finance sector increased 39.8%.
During this time frame, Rithm Capital’s total assets increased to around $32 billion from almost $3 billion. Its total equity also grew from $1 billion to around $7 billion. To date, it paid dividends of around $4.6 billion. Its dividend yield of 12.7% is significantly higher than the industry average of 2.5%.
The company changed its management structure from external to internal in June 2022 and launched a private capital business. This diversified its business and positioned it for significant growth in the long run.
Combined pre-tax income from its Origination & Servicing businesses was $164 million in the first quarter. At the first-quarter end, its MSR portfolio totaled $603 billion in unpaid principal balance. In the last reported quarter, RITM’s revenues reached $783.4 million, up from the year-ago level of $225.4 million.
Also, its bottom line jumped to 35 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. For 2023, the consensus metric for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share, indicating 6.1% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average of 14.5%.
Rithm Capital Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Rithm Capital Corp. price-eps-surprise | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Rithm Capital currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Allianz SE (ALIZY - Free Report) , Lemonade, Inc. (LMND - Free Report) and Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allianz’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share, indicating 48% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, ALIZY has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lemonade’s 2023 earnings suggests 15.9% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for LMND’s revenues in 2023 suggests a 53.6% year-over-year rise.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Argo Blockchain’s 2023 bottom line has improved 47.9% over the past month. During this time, ARBK witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction.