Compared to Estimates, Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) reported revenue of $395.74 million, up 22.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $382.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +22.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 9.5% compared to the 5.65% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2187 compared to the 2187.29 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 3.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.56%.
  • Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 595 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 593.
  • Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 2047 compared to the 2047 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 140 compared to the 141 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 273 compared to the 269.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 322 compared to the 323.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $55.64 million versus $53 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant sales: $202.60 million compared to the $193.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $53.98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $57.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
  • Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $83.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $78.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

