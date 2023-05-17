We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) reported revenue of $395.74 million, up 22.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $382.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +22.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>
- Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 9.5% compared to the 5.65% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2187 compared to the 2187.29 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 3.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.56%.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 595 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 593.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 2047 compared to the 2047 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 140 compared to the 141 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 273 compared to the 269.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 322 compared to the 323.5 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $55.64 million versus $53 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $202.60 million compared to the $193.15 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $53.98 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $57.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
- Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $83.52 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $78.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.