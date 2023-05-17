Bayer's (BAYRY) Arrhythmia Prevention Drug Gets Fast Track Tag

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( BAYRY Quick Quote BAYRY - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to its investigational drug, asundexian, as a potential treatment to prevent stroke and systemic embolism in people with atrial fibrillation (AF).
We would like to remind the investors that asundexian was first granted FTD in 2022 for the prevention of stroke in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke.
Asundexian is a potential once-daily oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor. Bayer is currently evaluating asundexian in the OCEANIC-AF study — part of the phase III OCEANIC clinical program — as a thrombosis prevention drug, aiming to reduce clot formation while leaving the body’s ability to respond to bleeding intact.
The phase III OCEANIC clinical program is a multinational study designed to evaluate asundexian in patients with AF to risk of stroke and in patients with acute non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack. The study aims at improving the benefit-risk profile when compared to current treatment options. The clinical program, which currently consists of two arms, OCEANIC-AF and OCEANIC-STROKE, expects to enroll over 27000 patients from over 40 countries.
The FTD is intended to facilitate the development process of the drug by expediting the review process to treat serious medical conditions, thereby fulfilling such needs. The designation makes the candidate eligible for more frequent discussions with the FDA regarding its development plan. The FTD could consequentially lead to an Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, subject to meeting relevant criteria.
According to popular studies, an estimated 40% of eligible patients are either not treated with direct oral anticoagulants or are undertreated, as they are more intimidated by the risk of experiencing bleeding than their need for thrombosis prevention. Bayer expects to make a breakthrough in this context. The inhibition of FXIa by asundexian will protect patients from thrombotic events without a corresponding increase in bleeding risk.
Bayer currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Novo Nordisk ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) , Novartis ( NVS Quick Quote NVS - Free Report) and Allogene Therapeutics ( ALLO Quick Quote ALLO - Free Report) . While Novo Nordisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Novartis and Allogene, both have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.
