Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE - Free Report) closed at $0.89, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prenetics Global Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prenetics Global Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prenetics Global Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.