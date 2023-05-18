Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) is a manufacturer of medical, diagnostic and surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 600% downward over the last 60 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) is a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 179% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG - Free Report) is a real estate investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 60 days.

