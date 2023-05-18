We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Petrobras (PBR) Identifies Hydrocarbons in Aram Block Well
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , the state-owned oil and gas company of Brazil, claimed to have discovered the presence of hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in an appraisal well in the Aram block. The well is located at a water depth of 1,979 meters, 260 km from the city of Santos-SP.
According to Petrobras, the well is currently being drilled and the oil-bearing interval was verified using wireline logging and fluid samples, which will be later characterized through laboratory analysis. The data obtained is likely to help assess and lead the potential next exploratory efforts in the region.
PBR reported that the consortium will continue drilling the well to the anticipated depth and determine the conditions of the discovered reservoirs. The Aram block comprises a significant asset for exploring the remaining pre-salt potential, notably in the Santos basin.
Additionally, the well delivered a fluid of exceptional quality, confirming minimal contamination levels. This revelation increases the likelihood of extending the accumulation found in this block by the leading well.
The Aram block was acquired in March 2020, during the sixth bidding round of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, with Pré-Sal Petróleo SA serving as manager. PBR is the operator of the block and holds a whopping 80% stake. CNPC owns the remaining 20%.
