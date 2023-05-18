Back to top

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Farfetch Limited (FTCH - Free Report) reported $556.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was +40.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farfetch Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Digital Platform - Active Consumers: 3992 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4069.33 thousand.
  • GMV (Gross Merchandise Value): $931.66 million versus $889.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Brand Platform GMV: $109.69 million versus $101.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Digital Platform GMV: $799.65 million versus $765.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Digital Platform Fulfilment Revenue: $80.20 million versus $78.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Farfetch Limited here>>>

Shares of Farfetch Limited have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

