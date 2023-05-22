Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 22, 2023

  • Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) decreased 2.7% after the company’s CEO James Gorman announced that he would be stepping down from the role in the next 12 months.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) rose 1.9% on energy prices going up.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX - Free Report) shares slid 1.6% as consumer discretionaries became the hardest-hit sector on Friday.
  • Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) plummeted 27.2% after reporting first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78.

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance