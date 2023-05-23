Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Frontline plc (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company which engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Frontline PLC (FRO) - free report >>

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy retail transportation