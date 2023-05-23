See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX - Free Report) has a 1.06% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.12% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Lord Abbett Growth Leaders R3 (LGLRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.16%. Management fee: 0.51%. LGLRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 9.77% over the last five years.
Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX - Free Report) : 0.58% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 10.47%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.