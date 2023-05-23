Back to top

Company News for May 23, 2023

  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) rose 1.9%, triggering a tech rally, as investors continued to treat tech defensively during the debt ceiling crisis.
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) jumped 5.4% after its diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO - Free Report) Ozempic in a mid-stage trial.
  • CBRE Group, Inc.’s (CBRE - Free Report) shares gained 1% as real estate became the biggest gainer on the day.
  • Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) fell 2.6% on the consumer staples’ slump.

