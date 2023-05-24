Back to top

Abercrombie (ANF) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported $835.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $812.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +2050.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 758 versus 765.25 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Hollister: 525 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 531.5.
  • Number of stores-Abercrombie: 233 versus 233.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Hollister: $399.95 million versus $408.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Net sales-Abercrombie: $436.04 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $397.87 million.
Shares of Abercrombie have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

