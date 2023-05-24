Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Boosts Capabilities With IBKB Buyout

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( AJG Quick Quote AJG - Free Report) recently acquired Insurance by Ken Brown. The buyout will help AJG consolidate its presence in parts of the United States. Altamonte Springs, FL-based Insurance by Ken Brown, Inc. (“IBKB”) is a retail insurance broker. Insurance by Ken Brown has expertise in the construction and swimming pool industries and caters to clients across Florida and Southeast United States. Arthur J. Gallagher has an impressive inorganic story with a number of buyouts in the Brokerage and Risk Management segments. This insurance broker made 10 acquisitions in the first quarter of 2023 that contributed about $69 million to estimated annualized revenues. AJG has a strong merger and acquisition pipeline with about $300 million of revenues, associated with about 40 term sheets either agreed upon or being prepared. Revenue growth rates generally range from 5% to 20% for 2023 acquisitions. A solid capital position supports AJG in its growth initiatives and it thus remains focused on continuing its tuck-in mergers and acquisitions. The company expects an M&A capacity of more than $3 billion through the end of 2023. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurance broker is inclined toward long-term growth strategies for delivering organic revenue improvement and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions. AJG is focused on productivity improvements and quality enhancements that should help it post sturdy numbers in the future. Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have gained 2.5% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 1.5% increase. The efforts to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should continue to drive the share price higher. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
