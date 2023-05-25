Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Red Robin (RRGB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported $417.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $405.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.62, the EPS surprise was +140.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 511 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 510.33.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: 8.6% compared to the 7.39% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $11.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $406.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $396.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Red Robin here>>>

Shares of Red Robin have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise