Burlington Stores (BURL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of -2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: 4% versus 6.36% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Stores at period end: 933 versus 945.25 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $2.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $4.16 million compared to the $4.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
Shares of Burlington Stores have returned -12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

