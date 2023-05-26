Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 26, 2023

  • Best Buy Co. Inc.’s ((BBY - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings er share of $1.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Dollar Tree Inc.’s ((DLTR - Free Report) ) shares plunged 12% after the company posted third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.
  • Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. ((BURL - Free Report) ) dropped 3.8% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.
  • Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. ((RL - Free Report) ) climbed 5.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.

retail