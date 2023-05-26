Back to top

Deckers (DECK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates (Revised)

For the quarter ended March 2023, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported revenue of $791.57 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $703.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61, the EPS surprise was +32.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $314.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $276.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $62.80 million versus $54.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $10.70 million compared to the $11.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $6 million versus $11.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $397.70 million compared to the $358.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.3% year over year.

Shares of Deckers have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

