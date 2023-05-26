Back to top

Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.23 billion, up 21.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Microchip Tech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Microcontrollers: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.5% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Other: $322.90 million compared to the $337.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net revenue- Analog: $617.90 million compared to the $622.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
Shares of Microchip Tech have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

