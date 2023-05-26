Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2023, Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.26 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.82, compared to $4.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.80, the EPS surprise was +0.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -4.5% versus -0.66% estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2324 versus 2321 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: -4.6% versus -0.43% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $91.92 versus $98.65 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 390.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 379.03 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>

Shares of Home Depot have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise